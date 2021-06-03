Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s legal woes will get documentary treatment at Hulu

Mounting legal drama surrounding Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne will soon be documented on the small screen — and not just on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The prominent Los Angeles attorney, 82, and his pop singer wife, 49, are the subjects of a forthcoming documentary from ABC News Originals and Hulu that will explore the rapid downfall of the wealthy couple — sparked by various lawsuits alleging that Girardi misappropriated funds intended for his vulnerable clients.

Announced Wednesday via People, ABC's "The Housewife and the Hustler" will feature interviews with legal experts and clients Girardi allegedly swindled, as well as the embattled couple's "Real Housewives" co-stars.

In addition to accusations of embezzlement, the documentary will also address allegations that the pair of Pasadena, California, socialites strategically timed their impending divorce to the reputation-shattering legal scandals plaguing Girardi.

Jayne filed to divorce Girardi in November, just as her husband was exposed for allegedly stealing millions in settlement winnings from the families of Indonesian passengers who died in the 2019 crash of Lion Air Flight 610, whom he represented in court. Jayne's court filing cited irreconcilable differences and sought spousal support from Girardi.

The couple has also been sued for allegedly leveraging their "sham" of a divorce to embezzle more money to support their lavish lifestyle, according to People. In addition, Girardi has been accused of improperly funneling more than $20 million in loans to Jayne's entertainment company, which funds her recording career.

"I think the biggest question is: Did she know?" says "Real Housewives" star Heather McDonald in a new teaser for the documentary.

The fallout from Girardi's legal troubles has been swift: As of December, the vast majority of lawyers previously employed by his firm, Girardi Keese, had quit, and in March, the State Bar of California threatened disciplinary action against Girardi for allegedly misappropriating funds belonging to his Indonesian clients.

Leading up to the documentary, the controversy looming over Jayne and Girardi has also been unfolding onscreen in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The duo, who wed in 2000, has appeared in the hit reality series since 2015.

Between interviews, the upcoming documentary will also include private voicemail messages, court records and a previously unheard deposition tape of Girardi.

"The Housewife and the Hustler" premieres June 14 on Hulu.