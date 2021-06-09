Tribeca Festival removes ‘Film’ from its name

Tribeca is changing up the script.

The annual event long known as the Tribeca Film Festival has dropped “Film” from its name, as seen in a logo change that appears on its website.

The 2021 edition of the Tribeca Festival features a diverse lineup of programming, including films, TV series, shorts, podcasts, live musical performances and more.

Wednesday marks the first day of this year’s festival, with the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In the Heights” screening in all five boroughs.

The festival runs through June 20.

This marks the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Festival, which Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff created in 2002 in an effort to help Lower Manhattan after 9/11.

Beyond the dozens of films screening at Tribeca this year, the festival’s lineup features numerous high-profile TV shows, including the “Monsters, Inc.” spinoff “Monsters at Work” and the comedy-drama “Blindspotting,” which stars Jasmine Cephas Jones and was created by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

Tribeca also added a podcast portion to its lineup for the first time this year.

“People talk about how the most interesting filmmaking is happening on TV or happening on a headset,” the festival’s director, Cara Cusumano, told The Wall Street Journal in a report about Tribeca’s name change.

This month’s festivities represent a return to in-person screenings for the Tribeca Festival, which canceled live events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 festival features socially distanced, outdoor screenings where attendees sit in pods, with organizers adhering to city and state safety guidelines.

“To have the festival in-person, and to be able to have it immersed in the city the way that we are, is just the perfect way to help jump-start film again as a part of people’s lives,” Cusumano told the Daily News last week.

“It’s such a community experience watching something on the big screen together, and we’ve all been so isolated for so long, so film takes on that very special added power.”

