‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ review: Not just crummy timing with ‘White Lotus,’ this new Hulu series is plain disappointing

It happens. Sometimes you get two lava-spewing melodramas the same damn summer, as with “Dante’s Peak” and “Volcano” a generation ago. And this very week, ignoring every risky-overlap story factor and pitfall, we have the recently concluded HBO phenomenon “The White Lotus” taking the wind out of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” the weirdly affectless eight-part adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s glossy that premiered Wednesday.

“The White Lotus” — now that one’s worth any number of arguments. Writer-director Mike White’s crafty, beautifully acted poke at galling white privilege and little hypocrisy fires everywhere has seduced a nation. Minority opinion here, but that series, I think, also falls prey to a lot of what it needles along the way, and it’s more effective as slightly curdled comic soap opera than as true social satire, Jennifer Coolidge excepted. (She’s amazing.)

“Nine Perfect Strangers,” in contrast to the strengths and limitations of “Lotus,” tastes bland and feels tonally indistinct. This one ventures into thriller and supernatural territory, though it takes its sweet, obvious time nudging things in that direction. Nicole Kidman, unblinking and moon-pale, plays Masha, the ethereal director of a wellness retreat known as Tranquillum House. She and her staff are hosting the nine strangers of the title, each with secret reasons for being there, and for having been selected by Masha.

There’s popular but self-loathing novelist (Melissa McCarthy) recently the victim of an online scam; a former NFL player (Bobby Cannavale) addicted to painkillers; and a married couple (Michael Shannon and Asher Keddie) who have come with their 20-year-old daughter (Grace Van Patten). The family’s coping, painfully, with the suicide of the couple’s son.

Also on-site and ready to shed some baggage: Carmel (Regina Hall), whose self-improvement to-do list of weight loss, et al. seems to set her apart from the grievous burdens of her fellow visitors. Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg portray another married couple, this one conspicuously glamorous and loaded with money. Their sex life meantime has dwindled to loose change.

What’s Masha up to with this retreat? That’s the only real question dangled in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and the series struggles to fill it out with interesting restatements or side angles. The first, menacing/gorgeous close-up of the smoothies being made in the retreat’s kitchen confirms to all but the dopiest viewer that there is some pharmacological micro-dosing going into the blenders. Masha’s receiving even more death threats than usual, we learn. Her comely subordinates (Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto), lovers though Masha has an emotional, even psychic grip on both, harbor doubts about the “protocols” exercised with this particularly volatile group.

The tones of “Nine Perfect Strangers” run in nine different directions, often in the same episode: Wrenching personal confessionals ram straight into comic relief dream sequences. While co-creator David E. Kelley, who cooked this up with John Henry Butterworth, has gotten away with tonal zigzags plenty in his career, from “Ally McBeal” on down, here they do not help the overall mission. And the problems of these people carry an air of pre-pandemic tra-la-la.

If direction is tone management, as Joel Coen has said, that’s the chief problem with “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Director Jonathan Levine tries a little of everything, errantly, which is very different from what Mike White manages within the comic and dramatic strains of “The White Lotus.” Instead of casting a spell, it settles for air quotes around its characters.

‘NINE PERFECT STRANGERS’

2 stars (out of 4)

Rating: TV-MA

Running time: Eight episodes, approximately seven hours (first six episodes made available for review)

Where to watch: First three episodes premiered Wednesday on Hulu

