Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ ‘current affairs series’ coming in September

Jon Stewart is coming back to TV.

The New York funnyman will launch his new show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” on Sept. 30, along with the companion podcast, Apple TV+ announced Monday.

The show “is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation,” according to Apple.

“Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward,” the logline reads.

“The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

New episodes will premiere each week.

The show, part of Stewart’s overall deal with Apple, is his first official return to TV since signing off from “The Daily Show” in 2015 after 16 years in the anchor’s chair.