‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu adds a dose of humor to its Manhattan whodunit

Hulu’s new comedy “Only Murders in the Building” deals with death, but with a dose of humor.

What would you expect with a cast that includes comedy geniuses Steve Martin and Martin Short?

The series, which premiered Tuesday, focuses on its trio of nosy neighbors-turned-true-crime podcasters: actor Charles (Martin), who still quotes his own lines from a decades-old TV procedural, self-assured theater director Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), the acerbic millennial who doesn’t quite fit in anywhere.

In the Arconia, an imposing Manhattan apartment building, the residents exist in the same space without ever interacting, floating silently past each other in the lobby and the elevator. Then, a fire alarm and a dead body kicks them out of their apartments, and the three drift toward each other like magnets, drawn by a love of true crime.

“There is a tradition of crime humor,” Martin, 76, told the Daily News. “There’s almost a genre. ‘Manhattan Murder Mystery’ or ‘Murder She Wrote.’ ... I want to deliver to someone the intrigue I felt watching other people’s shows.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two comedy icons do what they do best: a mixture of over-the-top deadpan humor and slapstick. Gomez, though, holds her own, a sharp-tongued, sharp-witted mystery with secrets of her own.

“That was so much fun to play and it allowed [me] to do what I want with her,” the 29-year-old actress, a self-described true-crime junkie, told The News.

As their amateur investigation unfolds, all of the Arconia gets tangled into the spider web: A deli owner with deep pockets played by Nathan Lane; a neighbor (Amy Ryan), who flirts with Charles from across the courtyard with her bassoon; the lead detective (played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph) on the case, and Sting (like, literally Sting, playing himself).

Then there’s Oscar, the superintendent’s son with personal ties to the murder that raise the stakes for him more than the other three, who view it as a fun time-killer.

“He’s grown up seeing a lot of things happen at the Arconia,” 27-year-old Aaron Dominguez said of his character. “He’s a blue-collar kid growing up around white-collar, upper middle class, living within privilege but not being privileged himself.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Arconia itself is part of the mystery: Its cracks and crevices, its residents, its history and its secrets all led to this moment and this murder.

“New York was crucial because of the buildings, how tightly people are packed together,” Martin told The News.

“The New York building has a real personality to it.”

The cast also used New York to their advantage. “Only Murders in the Building” seemingly has an unlimited cast of superstar guest appearances.

“We’d walk by other movie [set] trailers and see who we could pull,” Martin laughed.

The murder itself is one of the least important subplots of the show. The biggest draw is watching Martin, Short and Gomez on screen, making fools of themselves more often than not, but with a charm and earnestness that few murder mysteries would dare attempt.

“The ideal intention is to make it look like the viewer is not only laughing at it, is intrigued by the plot, but saying, ‘Boy, I bet that was a great, great thing to do as far as fun,’” Short, 71, told The News.

“And it was fun. That’s the one thing actors can control. They can’t control the end result ... but you can control the actual experience of it.”

———

The first three episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” premiered Tuesday on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly.

———