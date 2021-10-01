Ranking the best James Bond theme songs before ‘No Time to Die’

The opening sequence of Bond movies has always given the hottest musicians a license to trill.

Paul McCartney, Adele, Tina Turner and Madonna are among the big-name stars who have performed the opening number for 007 flicks over the years.

The latest installment to the film franchise, “No Time to Die,” hits theaters Oct. 8 and features a new song by Grammy-winner Billie Eilish.

Before that, we rank our favorite Bond theme songs.

5. “For Your Eyes Only”

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For decades, Sheena Easton was the youngest artist ever to perform a 007 theme song, earning acclaim with her smooth “For Your Eyes Only,” a favorite at karaoke bars.

She was 22 when she released the track for 1981′s Roger Moore-led movie, with the hit earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and reaching the No. 4 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Easton can no longer claim the title of youngest artist to sing a Bond theme, however, as the honor is now held by 18-year-old Eilish.

4. “A View to a Kill”

Another Bond song to make history, “A View to a Kill” is the franchise’s only theme to top the Billboard Hot 100.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Released by Duran Duran for the 1985 movie, the song earned a Golden Globe nomination for best original song. The British hit-makers notably performed the song at the Live Aid concert that year.

3. “Goldfinger”

The first of three Bond themes performed by Shirley Bassey is widely considered her best, with the 1964 song being immortalized in 2008 with its entry to the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Bassey went on to sing the title tracks for “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Moonraker,” making her the only artist to perform more than one Bond theme song.

2. “Skyfall”

Released for 2012′s “Skyfall” movie, Adele’s opening theme is still flying high.

The evocative anthem was a smash hit, cracking the top 10 on both the U.S. and British singles charts while selling more than 7 million copies.

It won the Oscar for Best Original Song, among numerous other honors. Adele performed the soaring hit at the Academy Awards in 2013.

1. “Live and Let Die”

The Wings song is a true epic that stood the test of time.

It remains one of the biggest hits of McCartney’s post-Beatles career, and is a staple of his live concerts, where he performs the song with a fireworks display.

Live and Let Die” served as the title song for Roger Moore’s first performance as Bond in 1973, and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 8:39 AM.