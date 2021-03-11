What’s inside the official Grammy gift bags for 2021?

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Black Pumas are up for some of the top trophies of the night at the 63rd Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles. (Whether they may or may not win those awards remains to be seen.)

But they will, for sure, get official Grammy gift bags.

Those bags of celebrity swag are being given out to presenters and performers, including Bad Bunny, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Post Malone and Harry Styles.

“We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities and beyond,” says Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company producing the gift bags. “These entrepreneurs … give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag.”

The contents of the bags include a wide array, from collaborative Bonfire x Trevor Noah Foundation T-shirts and totes to Prince of Peace Ginger Chews + Honey Crystals, Tiger Balm Pain Relieving Patches and Grammy Museum Collection:live.

They will also get a gift card to Signed by McFly, a Black-owned fashion label known for genderless designs, a “anti-racist children’s book” titled “Change-Maker Village” and something called “The Happiness Planner,” Yahoo News reports.

There are also gifts from Barcadi rum, Baketivity, Bishology, British M, Canticos, Chubby Chipmunk, Cloud Water + Immunity, Cozy Earth, Cup of Te and Exploding Kittens, the game company. Also in the mix: Hayley’s Bracelets, HFactor Hydrogen Water, HGC Apparel, Masktini, Music Connection, Oxygenetix, PETA x Save the Duck, Purely Elizabeth, T2 Tea and more.

The 2021 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.