Music News & Reviews

Megan Thee Stallion wins 1st Grammy for ‘Savage,’ has best response

NANCY DILLON New York Daily News

Megan Thee Stallion won her first Grammy on Sunday, taking the trophy for Best Rap Performance for “Savage,” her collaboration with Beyoncé.

The rapper behind the monster hit that went viral on TikTok and spawned its own dance phenomenon screamed for several minutes after hearing she’d won.

She then had to quickly compose herself to accept the award remotely during the pandemic-era Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper thanked God, her late grandmother and the mother she lost in 2019 for pushing and supporting her early on when it mattered most.

And of course she thanked Queen Bey.

“I still can’t even believe this,” she said, trying to contain her excitement.

“Congrats @theestallion.You deserve it !” fellow rapper Cardi B, who featured her on last year’s “WAP,” said in a Twitter post.

Megan, 26, also was due to perform during the main Grammy Awards show airing Sunday night on CBS.

  Comments  

Music News & Reviews

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s win for ‘Rain On Me’ is a Grammys first

Music News & Reviews

Minnesota legislators want to rename highway after Prince

Music News & Reviews

Blue Ivy Carter wins first Grammy Award, for Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video

Music News & Reviews

Billie Eilish makes Grammy history again, wins for ‘No Time to Die’ from still-unreleased James Bond film

Music News & Reviews

Kanye West wins Grammy for Christian album ‘Jesus Is King’

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service