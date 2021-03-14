Megan Thee Stallion wins 1st Grammy for ‘Savage,’ has best response

Megan Thee Stallion won her first Grammy on Sunday, taking the trophy for Best Rap Performance for “Savage,” her collaboration with Beyoncé.

The rapper behind the monster hit that went viral on TikTok and spawned its own dance phenomenon screamed for several minutes after hearing she’d won.

She then had to quickly compose herself to accept the award remotely during the pandemic-era Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper thanked God, her late grandmother and the mother she lost in 2019 for pushing and supporting her early on when it mattered most.

And of course she thanked Queen Bey.

“I still can’t even believe this,” she said, trying to contain her excitement.

“Congrats @theestallion.You deserve it !” fellow rapper Cardi B, who featured her on last year’s “WAP,” said in a Twitter post.

Megan, 26, also was due to perform during the main Grammy Awards show airing Sunday night on CBS.