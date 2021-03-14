2021 Grammys: Fashion from the red carpet

It’s been a little over a year since COVID-19 shut down the world, and after being postponed earlier this year, the 63rd Grammy Awards is holding its pandemic-era award show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Usually, the music industry’s top artists hit the red carpet in over-the-top designer outfits. However, as has been the case during this year’s awards season, Sunday’s Grammy Awards is looking a little different on the style front. Some stars are dressed for comfort as they win awards at home, while others appeared on the red carpet in designer looks from a Grammys show pretaped last week.

In Sunday’s early coverage, artists such Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas showed flair through subtle accessories, and the few stars allowed to attend the red carpet and other festivities played dress-up, including telecast host Trevor Noah in a Gucci tuxedo.

Singer Maren Morris wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress in preshow coverage. She’s teaming with John Mayer for a performance during the Grammys. Therefore, we’ll likely catch her in another designer look.