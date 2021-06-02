These are the records BTS broke with their song ‘Butter’

Music fans are melting for “Butter.”

The South Korean star K-pop band BTS hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again with only their second English-recorded song titled “Butter.” The song overtook Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” which sat at the top spot last week.

“Butter’s” rise to the top of the charts places BTS in an exclusive club of just seven other artists to achieve their first four number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in less than the year. Other artists who have done this include The Beatles and Mariah Carey.

With 32.2 million streams in the U.S. on top of 242,800 units sold in the week ending May 27, according to data from Nielsen Music and MRC Data, it’s easy to see how popular BTS is in the United States.

On the digital side, the premiere of the music video for “Butter” marked the largest premiere audience for a music video in YouTube history with 3.9 million fans tuning in to watch. The previous record was set by BTS as well when they released the video for their other English-language hit “Dynamite,” which garnered 3 million live viewers.

Over 100 million people watched the “Butter” music video within the first day, according to YouTube.

On Spotify, 11,042,335 users streamed the song within the first 24 hours of its debut, beating out the previous record holder “I Don’t Care” by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran by nearly 65,000 streams, according to USA Today.