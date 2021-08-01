DaBaby is out at Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

CHICAGO — The final day of Lollapalooza began with a change to the musical lineup. The rapper DaBaby would no longer headline the Bud Light Seltzer Stage at 9 p.m. Instead, according to posts by the festival on social media, Young Thug, previously slated for 4 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage, would take his spot, with Chicago rapper G Herbo taking over T-Mobile stage afternoon duties.

The change comes in the wake of calls for DaBaby to be pulled from Lollapalooza after homophobic slurs and remarks about HIV/AIDS he made at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival July 25. The Charlotte rapper, aka Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, subsequently made a tentative apology July 27 on Twitter but the backlash against him on social media has only grown, joined by celebrities the likes of Elton John and musician and moviemaker Questlove. DaBaby has since repeated some of his earlier remarks.

The statement from Lollapalooza early Sunday said in part: “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Other headliners on the four-day music festival’s final day, which presents almost 200 performers on seven stages over the weekend, include Modest Mouse and Foo Fighters on the T-Mobile stage. Official attendance numbers will be released after the festival concludes, according to a spokesperson for producer C3 Presents. The city of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management has also said it will release reports of any arrests or medical emergencies once the weekend concludes.

G Herbo had previously made a guest appearance performing with Miley Cyrus the festival’s first night Thursday.