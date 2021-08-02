19 people arrested at Lollapalooza, with daily crowds around 100,000

CHICAGO — Nineteen people were arrested at the four-day Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago's Grant Park, according to figures the city released Monday morning.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a news release that there also were seven violations and 102 transports.

The largest number of arrests was on Friday, with 12. There was one on Thursday, six on Saturday and none on Sunday.

Festival organizer C3 Presents said that the attendance was about 100,000 a day.

According to OEMC, there were 31 arrests in 2019 and 12 in 2018. There was no festival in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown is expected to address festival security at a news conference later Monday morning.

Festival organizers said on their social media site Monday that tentative dates for the 2022 festival are July 28-31, but that is subject to negotiations with the city.