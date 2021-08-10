This might be the most thrilling jazz recording released in 2021

Looking for a double shot of jazz greatness?

Fans will definitely find it when they push play on “In Harmony,” the fabulous new archival release pairing two of the genre’s best — trumpeter Roy Hargrove and pianist Mulgrew Miller.

This live set find the two jazz giants in top form, achieving such striking synergy as they collaborate and improvise through such favorites as Dizzy Gillespie’s “Con Alma,” Cole Porter’s “What Is This Thing Called Love?” and Thelonious Monk’s “Monk’s Dream.” The tracks hail from two different duo dates — Merkin Hall in New York City on Jan. 15, 2006, and Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 9, 2007.

The two-CD package — as thrilling a jazz recording as any released in 2021 — is an important document of two amazing talents who are no longer with us. Hargrove died on Nov. 2, 2018 at age 49, while Miller passed away on May 29, 2013 at age 57.

“In Harmony” is available for $23.98 from Resonance Records, resonancerecords.org.

“From the very first time I heard these recordings, I was immediately taken by the sheer virtuosity of these two masters’ ability to mesh with each other,” says Zev Feldman, Resonance Records co-president and co-producer of “In Harmony." “They’re playing their hearts out. I personally find these to be some of the most daring and beautiful interpretations of classic jazz repertoire I’ve heard. It’s an honor for Resonance to be able to collaborate with the families of Roy Hargrove and Mulgrew Miller to bring this music to their many fans, and we thank them for the opportunity.”