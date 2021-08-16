How to attend NYC Homecoming Week concerts starring Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, George Clinton and more

NEW YORK — Some of New York City’s most prolific performers are ready to strike a chord across the five boroughs — for vaccinated fans.

Fans will be able to attend five concerts this week as part of the NYC Homecoming Week celebration of New York City’s reopening.

The first four shows are part of the “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” concert series and are free to attend. Tickets for those shows are now available on the Homecoming2021.com website and can be downloaded until organizers run out.

Those four concerts will be held Monday in the Bronx, Tuesday on Staten Island, Thursday in Brooklyn and Friday in Queens, with each show being hosted by the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which opens in 2024.

Kool Moe Dee, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, Big Daddy Kane and George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars are among the artists performing at those hip-hop shows.

A fifth concert set to take place Saturday in Manhattan’s Central Park isn’t free, and tickets are now available on the Ticketmaster website.

That show — billed as the “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert” — will be held on the park’s Great Lawn. It’s produced by Clive Davis and will feature performances by Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, Paul Simon, the Killers, Cynthia Erivo, Barry Manilow and more.

Attendees at all five shows must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 if they are at least 12 years old. People who aren’t vaccinated due to a disability will receive “reasonable accommodation,” organizers said.

