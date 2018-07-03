Fluffy ice and waffles shaped like fish - unique treats at T-Town Cafe
Shaved ice at T-Town Cafe is an elaborate dessert made with powdery shaved ice at the base, vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit and sweet, chewy mochi. Also on the menu is taiyaki – fish-shaped waffles filled with sweetened red beans or Nutella.
BBQ2U in Gig Harbor is the region's only central Texas-style barbecue joint. The family tray is enough to feed two to three diners. It comes with three choices from a selection of seven types of barbecue. Sauce, as always, is served on the side.
The Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Olympia was destroyed by fire early Tuesday, the second time since March that area fire crews have had to extinguish a blaze in the 2200 block of Cain Road Southeast.
An animal caught on video this week in Bluffton, South Carolina had people speculating if it was a cougar or a raccoon. A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources official said the animal is likely a sun-bleached or light-colored raccoon.