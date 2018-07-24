Got a craving for fresh pasta? Here’s some yummy local options

Shaved ice at T-Town Cafe is an elaborate dessert made with powdery shaved ice at the base, vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit and sweet, chewy mochi. Also on the menu is taiyaki – fish-shaped waffles filled with sweetened red beans or Nutella.
BBQ2U in Gig Harbor is the region's first Central-Texas style barbecue joint. The family tray is enough to feed two to three diners. It comes with three choices from a selection of seven types of barbecue. Sauce, as always, is served on the side.
Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.
More than 50 people joined a flash mob at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to urge people to stop using plastic straws, which hurts marine life. They changed the lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" song to "Skip the Straw."
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
Marine educator Michelle Stevie explains each of the varied marine life which are temporarily pulled from the Boston Harbor waters by divers Kevin and Ginger Seslar as part of the Stream Team organization's Marine Creature Mondays' program.