Got a craving for fresh pasta? Here’s some yummy local options

Two Tacoma restaurants – Primo Grill on 6th Avenue and En Rama on A Street – specialize in fresh pasta and are offering delicious additions to their summer menus.
‘We believe a lot of secrets died with him’

Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.