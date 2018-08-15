Restaurant inspections for Aug. 15

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
7-Eleven #2361-32832C
1022 Crosby Boulevard SW
Aug. 10: 10 red; 2 blue
Comments: Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Large delivery recently stocked into walk-in, door was propped open for a period of time. Temperatures taken two times during inspection (15 minutes apart) and did not change. Continue to monitor with probe tip digital thermometer, reduce volume of product on shelves and contact repair company if temperatures do not reach 41 F or below. REPEAT: Seals to walk-in (lining door) damaged and held together with duct tape. Correction: This may be contributing to problems with temperature regulation in walk-in (see above). Replace IMMEDIATELY, provide inspector with verification within two weeks of inspection.
BITS
903 Rogers St. NW
Aug. 9: 10 red; 10 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 200 ppm quat. Warewash at 50 ppm chlorine. Multiple items in two-door under counter smoothie station reach-in above 41 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at or below 41 F. Corrected: Unit adjusted during inspection (half-and-half decreased from 47 F to 46 F). Monitor temperatures to ensure foods reach 41 F and below. If not, repair if necessary. Onions in dry storage directly on floor. Carrots in bags stored on floor in walk-in. Condensation from back freezer dripping onto plastic wrap covering bananas. Freezer door possibly left open. Food must be protected from contamination during storage. Correction: Move all foods in storage areas and walk-in to at least 6-inches off floor. Determine freezer issue to prevent substantial condensation drips. Wiping cloths stored on counter out of sanitizer. When not in use, sanitizer wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer. Notes: Starting next week, bagels will be sourced from Water Street Cafe. Oven/cook top not currently functional. Sandwich prep cooler not yet replaced. Salad bar station purchased but not yet in use. Verify unit is maintaining adequate cold hold temperatures before using. Hand wash signs for hand wash sinks provided. Review hand wash requirements with any newly hired staff and keep paper copies of food worker cards on hand (ideally not on each employee’s phone). Provided PIC with sanitizing procedures for multiple use glass or stainless steel straws.
Growler Garage
400 Cooper Point Road SW
Aug. 9: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Sanitizer at 200 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be held between 50 and 100 ppm. Corrected: Sanitizer refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Test strips unavailable. Test strips must be available and used to verify concentration. Correction: Obtain and use. Only serving prepackaged, non-PHF trail mix. Anticipating facility closure within one week. Contact PHSS when closed officially.
7-Eleven #2361-32832C
1022 Crosby Boulevard SW
Aug. 8: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sani-bucket at 100 ppm chlorine. Two food worker cards expired. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and provide inspector with verification within two weeks. Multiple items in hot hold unit below 135 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at or above 135 F. Corrected: Units accidentally turned down. Units turned up, out-of-temp items voluntarily discarded.
Aya Sushi Restaurant
1500 Cooper Point Road SW
Aug. 7: 60 red; 13 blue
Comments: PIC observed washing hands in three-compartment sink after handling raw chicken. Employee observed changing gloves between raw animal protein prep and ready-to-eat food prep without washing hands in between. Hand-washing must occur ONLY in designated hand wash sinks. Hand washing must occur between glove changes of changing tasks. Corrected: PIC directed to wash (in designated hand wash sink). Employee directed (and observed) washing between glove changes. Hand wash sink next to dish pit lacks paper towels. All hand wash sinks must be stocked with warm water, soap and paper towels. Corrected: Paper towels provided. Sushi rice observed cooling, wrapped on counter top at room temperature (rice temped at 84 F). Potentially hazardous foods must be cooled using an approved method. Corrected: Rice removed from plastic wrap, placed in 2-inch pans and moved to walk-in. Sushi rice CANNOT be held at room temperature without providing a HACCP plan and a variance. Partially cooked chicken stored above raw shrimp and adjacent to ready-to-eat noodles. Raw animal proteins (partially cooked chicken considered raw) must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods and arranged by species/cook temp in the case of raw storage. Corrected: Partially cooked chicken moved. Warewash sanitizer at 0 ppm chlorine, sani-bucket at > 200 ppm chlorine. Sanitizer must be held at a concentration between 50 and 110 ppm. Correction: Sanitizer adjusted and reached 25 ppm during inspection. PIC contacted repair company during inspection. All dishes must be washed, rinsed and sanitized in the three-compartment sink until repaired. Sani-bucket refreshed and tested at 100 ppm, demonstrated proper use of sanitizer test strips to dish washer and line cook. Two large, raw chicken breasts observed laying on floor near back door. Non-food contact surfaces must be maintained and cleaned. Any food or debris (especially raw meats in main kitchen) should be cleaned/removed immediately. Corrected: Chicken discarded. Sushi rice in warmer discarded every four hours. Tape must be used indicated discard time on EVERY batch. New menus with proper consumer advisories being printed at time of inspection. RE-INSPECTION will be required. A re-inspection will occur within 10 business days of inspection. At that time ALL violations must be corrected or another re-inspection will be required.
McDonald’s
5601 Capitol Boulevard SE
Aug. 6: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hamburger cooked, 155-179 F. DW sanitizer, 50 to 100 ppm chlorine. Employees with expired food worker cards. Obtain renewed cards within two weeks. Well maintained establishment.
Fertile Ground Guesthouse
311 Ninth Ave. SE
Aug. 3: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Meat, home-style cooler, 40 F max, OK. No food worker cards current. Obtain cards, keep copies, do this by Aug. 17, 2018. Confirm to inspector when completed.
Norma’s Burgers
7210 Martin Way E
Aug. 3: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at and below 41 F. CDI rapid chill relocated. Do not store foods above fill lines. Inadequate equipment for cold holding. Residential dorm-style unit being used. Correction: Replace with commercial unit.
Papa Murphy’s
3726 Pacific Ave. SE
Aug. 2: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: DW sanitizer, 300 ppm quat. Two employee food worker cards expired. Obtain renewed cards in two weeks.
No violations found
▪ Big Lots #4650 (2815 Capital Mall Drive SW)
▪ Coffee Central LLC (925 Plum St. SE)
▪ Dollar Tree #2729 (2104 Harrison Ave. NW)
▪ Jimmy John’s (5510 Corporate Center Lane SE)
▪ Total Wine & More (625 Black Lake Boulevard SW)
