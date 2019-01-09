Restaurant inspections for Jan. 9

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Comfort Inn
4700 Park Center Ave. NE
Jan. 3: 15 red; 10 blue
Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures of potentially hazardous foods. All potentially hazardous food in dorm-style merchandiser above 41 F. (Cream cheese, 45 F, hard boiled egg, 48 F, butter, 46 F, etc.) Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous food in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDI - rapid chill). REPEAT: Accurate thermometers unavailable. Dorm merchandiser thermometer reading below 41 F, ambient measured 51 F. Infrared used to take food temperatures, stem thermometer battery dead. Correction: Provide accurate and appropriate thermometers. Cease infrared thermometer used for food temperatures, use thin tip probe thermometer. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Dorm-style merchandiser refrigerator 51 F ambient. Correction: Replace with commercial unit. Must be approved for use in advance of purchase. Provide equipment that provides adequate/required temperatures. Raw whole shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food. Correction: Store raw eggs below ready-to-eat food. NOTE: Eggs are cooked (fried) “hard.” Recommend consumer advisory. New ATOZA replaced residential unit.
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant
4820 Yelm Highway SE
Jan. 2: 5 red; 7 blue
Comments: Shredded chicken, shredded pork in steam table at 130-134. All hot holding foods must be hot held above 135 F. Assure to reheat foods above 165 F on stove before placing in steam table. Use thermometer to verify. Set temperature controls high enough. Wiping towels and sanitizer had no content of sanitizer. Change sanitizer more frequently. Obtain proper test paper and test sanitizer to be 200-300 ppm quat. Store towels in bucket of sanitizer between uses. Concrete floor throughout kitchen is worn to bare cement, rough and cracked in large areas. A plan for repair or correction within one year must be made to the department in 60 days.
West Coast Fitness Lacey
5815 Lacey Blvd. SE
Jan. 2: 25 red; 2 blue
Comments: Fruit, freezer, frozen. Person in charge not accredited, non-compliant, unable to answer questions (e.g. temperatures, sanitizer, food prep area). Correction: Ensure person in charge is capable and actively controls food-borne illness risk factors. Food worker cards unavailable upon request (PIC and others). PIC untrained/unsupervised, no WA FWC taken. Correction: Person without WA FWC training must be supervised. Food worker cards must be available upon request. Food thermometer unavailable. Correction: Provide and use. Not in compliance with plan of operation. Per pre-occupancy inspection, lighting in food prep area to be 50 CFU minimum. Lighting 5-12 CFU currently. Correction: Provide required lighting 50 CFU in food prep area by Jan. 18. Physical facilities not properly installed. Shelving less than 6 inches from floor. Under counter refrigeration unit not properly sealed. Correction: Provide 6 inches or greater space from floor for shelving. Properly seal or raise refrigeration unit. Note: Make sanitizer per manufacturer’s instruction (150-+400 PPM>200 PPM), changing every four hours or sooner.
Starbucks
4131 Martin Way E
Dec. 26: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Test kit/strips unavailable for thermal sanitizer. Correction: Provide and use.
Safeway #1173
1243 Marvin Road NE
Dec. 26: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer greater than 400 ppm. Correction: Prepare per manufacturer’s instruction (150-400 ppm) and change every four hours or sooner.
Gull Harbor Mercantile
4932 Boston Harbor Road
Dec. 21: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: One present worker had no food worker card. Will replace in one week. One small thermometer in espresso area (to measure hot dogs) reads 14 F high. Large thermometer reads 9 F too low. Calibrate in wet ice to 32 F today.
Las Palmas Jarochas
909 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Dec. 19: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Floor tiles throughout store are cracked or broken. Replace and repair within one year.
Maxim Girls
6501 Martin Way E
Dec. 18: 30 red; 15 blue
Comments: Person in charge not certified by accredited program, unable to correctly answer food safety questions (holding temperature, potential cross contamination) and not actively managing/controlling food-borne illness risk factors. Correction: Ensure person in charge actively controls FBI risk factors. (CDI - manager contacted, new person in charge on way). Food worker cards unavailable upon request, not on-site/taken. Correction: Maintain accurate cards and make them available upon request. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Basin unavailable, sanitizer cloth in basin. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand washing ONLY. Ensure hand sink is available for hand washing only at all times. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Open milk in under counter merchandiser 43-45 F. Correction: Ensure food in cold holding is maintained at or below 41 F. (CDI - relocate to approved unit to rapid chill.) Accurate thermometers unavailable. Thermometers absent in cold holding unit/s. Correction: Provide accurate thermometers visible in cold holding units. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Merchandising under counter unit used to store open food. Correction: Merchandisers may be used to store packaged (closed) food for display, open foods may not be stored in unit. Relocate open foods. Food/wares not protected from potential contamination during storage. Food/wares stored within 18-inch splash zone of hand sink, wares stored under hand soap and paper towel dispenser. Correction: Provide splash guards at hand sink or relocate food/wares outside splash zone. Relocate wares under dispensers or relocate dispensers. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: As required, maintain sanitizer on-site, changing every four hours or sooner if necessary. (CDI - made.) NOTE: A risk control plan was developed to allow use of neighboring business three-compartment sink for ware washing as unit doesn’t contain such a sink. NO evidence of ware washing practices every four hours, inspector requiring ware washing log be maintained for one month beginning Jan. 1. Absent extra tops. NOTE: As three-compartment sink is unavailable and no dump sink is on-site, facility has no sanitary method for rinsing blender tops between uses. A rinse station is required. Operator to submit a plan for install by Jan. 14. Note: Discussed extra blender tops. NOTE: Laminate counters showing debris buildup and deterioration. Monitor for ability to clean. If unable to maintain smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable, replacement may be required. NOTE: Any changes to equipment, surfaces, plumbing or menu require advance approval. No remodel without approval first.
Jasmine
4315 Sixth Ave. SE
Dec. 18: 5 red; 8 blue
Comments: Foods in two-door prep refrigerator at 40-45 F. Must cold-hold foods at or below 41 F. Correction: Adjusted thermostat to reduce temperature. Shrimp being thawed in colander under cold running water. Food must be submerged in cold running water. Correction: Transferred to 3-gallon insert. Wiping towels must be stored in prepared sanitizer between uses. Sanitizer must be 50 ppm chlorine. Use your test paper to confirm.
Eagle View Student Store
13036 Morris Road SE
Nov. 30: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer being used is not approved per Washington food code. Discussed table top sanitizer with person in charge. Not currently using quat or chlorine. Should be using an approved sanitizer with proper test strips to verify concentrations are adequate. Correction: Obtain and use with single use wiping cloth or paper towel. (Chlorine or QUAT.)
No violations found
▪ IHOP #667 (3519 Martin Way E)
▪ Safura (4160 Sixth Ave. SE)
