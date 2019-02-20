Restaurant inspections for Feb. 20

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Evergreen Valley Espresso
9347 Yelm Highway SE
Feb. 14: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Milk at 44 F in under-counter fridge, shall be 41 F or less. PIC turned thermostat down (per signage, colder). Will monitor; if does not correct, will ask owner to contact service company. Please call if adjusting thermostat works to lower PHF temperatures. Checked water in cup placed in unit at 4 p.m. at end of inspection, was 40 F per FE’s food probe thermometer. No counter wipes bucket set up at the time of inspection, recommend having set up at all times. Nozzle wipe clothes, no sanitizer detected on them. PIC set up separate counter wipes and nozzle wipes containers for between use storage of cloths by end of inspection. Note: Discussed blender container after use cleaning procedure. Using hand wash sink, not three-compartment sink in Evergreen Valley Grocery Store. Will discuss with supervisor and will contact permit holder with results.
Cost Plus World Market
2401 Fourth Ave. W
Feb. 13: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer test strips (quat) unavailable. Test strips must be used to verify adequate sanitizer concentration. Correction: Obtain and use. NOTE: Ensure that hand wash sink is not blocked during food prep. NOTE: Discussed sampling procedures with PIC. All food prep is done by employees with active food worker cards. Wine sampling is no longer done in this store. NOTE: Cart being used does not have a built-in hand wash sink. All food is prepped/portioned in the prep area. NOTE: Ensure all employees who are involved in sampling process (prep, handing out, etc.) have a valid food worker card. Will re-visit store in one to two months when sampling is active for another routine inspection.
Izzy’s
3540 Pacific Ave. SE
Feb. 7: 40 red; 3 blue
Comments: DW machine and contact sanitizer 50 ppm chlorine. Wrapped portions of pasta cooling in under counter two-door at 48-52 F. These must be cooled in walk-in cooler at 2-inch food depth. Corrected. Cut melons, cut greens, salad at bar at 42-51 F. These must be held at or below 41 F. Corrective action: Place foods and ice at same level. Continually add ice to their arrangement. Large tubs used to scoop ice from bin. Obtain scoops with handle. Several FW cards expired. Renew cards within two weeks.
Zoe’s Juice Bar
1520 Cooper Point Road SW
Jan. 30: 10 red; 3 blue
Comments: Multiple freezers, all frozen. Sani-bucket and sink at 300 ppm quat. Open containers of almond milk and coconut milk on ice on counter at 49 F and 52 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: PIC, unaware of how long products had been on counter in ice, voluntarily discarded products. Store in cooler or on ice (only during peak hours) with ice reaching height of product in container. Single use cups stored in boxes on floor, single use bottles also stored directly on floor. Single use service items must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor to prevent cross contamination and to facilitate cleaning. Corrected: Move single use items to 6 inches off floor. NOTE: Discussed blender wash, rinse and sanitize schedule. Blenders must be washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours. NOTE: Observed cold pressing and bottling during inspection. Bottles are transferred to cold holding in groups every few minutes, gloves and appropriate barriers being used to handle ready-to-eat produce used for juice.
Wendy’s #121
7540 Martin Way E
Jan. 30: 35 red; 10 blue
Comments: NOTE: Ensure items not stored on/at hand sink in splash zone (e.g., paper towels). Improper time as a public health control procedures. Time marking system not utilized (stickers absent, TAC begin/end times not filled in). Correction: Ensure time as a public health control is properly logged. (CDI.) Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Raw burger patties in insert, placed atop insert of ice, 50 F. Correction: Maintain food in cold holding at or below 41 F. (CDE - placed in walk-in rapid chill.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Raw burger station refrigeration unit, not properly functioning to maintain required cold holding temperatures at 41 F or lower. Correction: Repair or replace unit. (Walk-in being used until units repaired.) Monitor food temperatures in walk-in to ensure in/out use doesn’t take food in walk-in above 41 F. Improperly maintained plumbing. Hand sink in cooking area has dripping faucet, mop sink has dripping faucet. Correction: Repair or replace.
Pho Vy
909 Sleater Kinney Road SE
Jan. 30: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer, 50 ppm chlorine. Five buckets of broth cooling in two-door merchandiser. Can not cool any cooked foods in this unit. Corrective action: Moved to freezers, reduced volume of broth prepared to allow cooling in freezers, about 16 gallons, make daily only enough broth that leaves no reserve to cool. Food slicer left unclean with food debris. Clean and sanitize regularly after use.
Cruzin Coffee
12717 Old Highway 99 SE
Jan. 29: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Exterior display moni-thermometer read 38.5 F. Red alc. internal display temperature 36 F (external display reading 30-31 F). Has not hooked up plumbing for elevated mop sink in commissary yet. Please complete at the latest by Feb. 10. Call inspector when done. Note: Restroom door still not self-closing, provide second spring loaded hinge.
Fresh Taste Cafe
7345 Linderson Way SW
Jan. 29: 45 red; 10 blue
Comments: Floor mat/pad stored in food prep sink. Do not do this, do not wash this item in food prep sink. Corrective action: Remove, clean and sanitize sink. Hand sink next to food sink “is not used.” Paper towel dispenser is empty. Restore use of this sink. Keep dispensers supplied and functional at all times. Sanitizer towels stored in front hand sink while sanitizer solution was being replaced. Sanitizer solution prepared too strong at greater than 200 ppm chlorine. Must be maintained at 50 ppm chlorine. Taco meat in steam table at 120 F. Must be hot held at or above 135 F. Removed for cooling in walk-ins. Various PHFs in both prep refrigerators at 42-47 F. These must be maintained at 41 F or less. Corrective action: Lower the temperature setting and consider replacement of these refrigerators.
El Sarape
4043 Martin Way E
Jan. 24: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chopped onions, cilantro, 39-41 F, but salsa in bin area as well was 44 F in under counter make fridge. Steam table unit, beans, meat 155-161 F. No color comparison chart for bleach chlorine test strips. Salsa greater than 41 F. Shall be maintained 41 F or less. NOTE: One of four food workers did not have food worker card on-site. Obtain card within 48 hours. NOTE: Food prep and three-compartment sink directly connected to sanitary sewer. Floor sink under prep sink not working, will discuss with supervisor.
Park’s Place
608 Yelm Ave. W
Jan. 24: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Ambient air temperature in walk-in fridge 44 F up and down aisle. Potentially hazardous foods in walk-in fridge were greater than 41 F. Shall be 41 F or less. Evaluate and correct. Does not appear to be because of near entry door. NOTE: Part of gasket for walk-in door loose, replace or repair. NOTE: Found a couple of nut-based packaged snacks beyond best by dates. Other than those products, no potentially or non-potentially hazardous foods found to be beyond “best by” date where checked. Keep up work on verifying stock is within “best by” date. No swelled, significantly dented cans or containers observed where checked. No toxics stored over, next to food, beverages or food equipment.
No violations found
▪ The Colonial Inn (3730 14th Ave. SE)
▪ Puget Pharmacy Grocery Store (1751 Circle Lane SE)
▪ Shell (706 Yelm Ave. E)
▪ Starbucks #3368 (1401 Marvin Road NE)
Comments