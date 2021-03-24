Restaurants

Restaurant inspections for March 24

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Koibito Japanese Restaurant

1707 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

March 11: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Par cooked chicken was being cooled at 3 inches when it must be cooled at 2 inches.

Shipwreck Café

244 Madrona Beach Road NW

March 16: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Foods were not hot held at the proper temperature. They must be 135 degrees or more.

No violations

