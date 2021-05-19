Free beer! If you get a vaccine at participating WA businesses

The Washington Brewers Guild will run a “Pints for Pokes” campaign in June to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. kgreen@idahostatesman.com

When they say poke, we say pint.

Now through June 30, your local taproom can offer a free beer to guests who show proof of their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington Brewers Guild, which advocates on behalf of the state’s craft beer industry, introduced its “Pokes for Pints” campaign this week. In addition to the complimentary drink, breweries can participate by hosting a pop-up clinic on location, in conjunction with their local health department.

The catch? The freebie is only available if you receive your first or second dose between May 15, when the state liquor board approved the promotion, and the end of June.

“We were hearing a lot of chatter amongst members that were interested in assisting with the effort,” said Annie McGrath, executive director of the Brewers Guild. “It makes a lot of sense, since breweries are hubs for their communities and have found creative ways to support their communities throughout the pandemic.”

When Gov. Jay Inslee last week announced the state’s June 30 reopening date, he specifically mentioned such incentives. McGrath added that his office was “very supportive” of the industry’s ideas.

The pandemic has “required innovation and the occasional leap of faith,” Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for Gov. Inslee, said in an email.

Such incentives, led by communities and businesses, were a “natural next step,” he added. “We don’t have an estimate on how much of a difference it will make, but we are confident it will make a bigger difference than not exploring ways to win more confidence in the vaccine.”

Over the weekend, Figurehead Brewing Co. and Burke-Gilman Brewing partnered with the Seattle Fire Department to host vaccination clinics. Customers who got a vaccine got a $1 beer, while kids snagged a free nonalcoholic drink or ice cream.

McGrath said many others registered to host clinics, for which the Brewers Guild will offer administrative support, and she expects more to follow.

Crane’s Castle Brewing in Bremerton will host one May 20 and every Thursday “as demand dictates,” according to Washington Beer Blog, and Seattle’s The Good Society Brewing has one scheduled for Saturday, May 22.

Similar efforts are underway nationwide, from a state-backed campaign with 13 participating breweries in New Jersey to a lottery to win $1 million in Ohio — which on Monday reported its highest number of single-day vaccinations in three weeks.

If you are one of the 37.5 percent of fully vaccinated Washington residents, you have instead been granted the benefit of dropping the mask in public settings, unless requested by the business. For now, many bars and restaurants across the state have opted to maintain their mask policies.

The Washington Wine Association joined the Brewers Guild in requesting formal approval for this kind of promotion from the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board, which announced Monday that, “in a mutual effort to encourage vaccinations,” any liquor license holder including bars and restaurants could offer a single drink “on the house.”

For businesses, they cannot use the terms “free” or “complimentary” in advertising or explanation of the promotion.

The liquor board’s rule also allows other sponsors to step in to cover the costs and taxes of the drink on a bar’s behalf.