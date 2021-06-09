Restaurants

Restaurant inspections for June 3

By The Olympian staff

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Brim at Black Lake

2722 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Tumwater

May 28: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: The inspector found slightly improper cold holding temperatures inside a refrigerator. The internal temperature must be below 41 degrees.

No violations

