Restaurant inspections for July 7

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Paella Pro, Olympia Farmers Market

700 Capital Way North, Olympia

June 25: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: One cold hold unit was 48 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees as required. The sanitizer for food contact services needed to be diluted.

Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst, Olympia Farmers Market

700 Capital Way North, Olympia

June 25: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Multiple hot items were held below 135 degrees rather than at or above 135 degrees as required. Items in ice cold hold were 41-46 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees as required.

Starbucks #10795

315 Cooper Point Road NW #101, Olympia

June 29: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Two milk containers were above 41 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees as required.

Jay’s Farmstand

4315 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

June 29: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Cold-held foods found at 41-55 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees as required.

Aya Sushi Restaurant

1540 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

June 30: 75 red; 0 blue

Comments: Food worker had contact with ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands. Chicken was held at 77 degrees and room temperature rather than above 135 degrees. Deep-fried shrimp was held below 135 degrees as well.

No violations