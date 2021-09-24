Dick’s Drive-In food truck will park in Tacoma this weekend

For the first time since its introduction last year, the Dick’s Drive-In food truck will park in Tacoma.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, the truck will serve its regionally famous cheeseburgers, fresh-cut fries and shakes from the parking lot of LeMay Car Museum.

The company teased its impending arrival in Tacoma on social media in recent weeks, asking fans for suggestions on where to park. Per Tacoma city law, food trucks can only park in designated spots or be approved by a private lot owner.

Since its launch in September 2020, the truck has parked primarily in King County. The City of Puyallup hosted the truck this summer for one of its Food Truck Fridays.

Visitors to the Saturday event are encouraged to purchase a few bottles of cider to take home, compliments of Cider Swig.

In lieu of the eighth edition of a cider-sipping festival, the nonprofit, also known as the Greater Peninsula Cider Festival that’s run by the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, will offer ciders at LeMay on Saturday and then tasting kit pickups at the HomeGoods parking lot in Gig Harbor on Sept. 26, noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Lu Winsor Environmental grants program that works with schools and watershed initiatives on the Key Peninsula.

Dick’s opened its first restaurant in Wallingford in 1954 and now operates eight locations in the greater Seattle area, the farthest south being Kent. A ninth is planned for Bellevue.

Due to severe understaffing plaguing the restaurant industry this year, the burger chain recently announced it would raise its starting wage to $19 an hour ($20 after 12 weeks and a “skills test”) and that employees working more than 32 hours a week would be eligible for overtime. The company was fined $35,000 by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries this month after several inspections revealed violations of pandemic workplace restrictions, including social distancing and masking. It followed LNI complaints filed by a handful of employees in March for similar issues.

For your Dick’s Drive-In fix without going all the way to Kent, head to LeMay on Saturday.

It's official Tacoma, share the news!

Join us at the food truck this Saturday at @LeMayACM 12-3PM. @CiderSwig will be there too with a wide variety of unique and seasonal ciders from some PNW cideries. So take home some ciders with your freshly grilled cheeseburgers pic.twitter.com/vYInoaMVxo — Dick's Drive-Ins (@DicksDriveIns) September 23, 2021

DICK’S DRIVE-IN FOOD TRUCK - TACOMA

▪ Sept. 25, noon to 3 p.m. at LeMay Car Museum, 2702 E D St., Tacoma

▪ Details: burgers and fries from a food truck, plus Cider Swig bottles for sale

