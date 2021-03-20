Sharon Osbourne controversy leads to another extension of ‘The Talk’ hiatus

CBS’ “The Talk” will be on hiatus through at least next week amid allegations of bullying, racist, and homophobic language by co-host Sharon Osbourne.

A return date has yet to be set for the daytime talk show, which was first put on a two-day hiatus last Sunday, only to have that pause extended, Deadline reported Friday.

The break began in response to Osbourne, 68, supporting pal Piers Morgan after controversial remarks sowing doubt into Meghan Markle’s experience with suicidal thoughts, as discussed in the March 7 airing of her and Prince Harry’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CBS has extended "The Talk’s" hiatus amid the Sharon Osbourne controversy.

Morgan, 55, lashed out against the former “Suits” actress, 39, the next morning on Monday’s episode of “Good Morning Britain,” quickly receiving backlash. He stood his ground Tuesday, storming off set and ultimately exiting the show.

Osbourne that day tweeted: “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you” and on her show said she didn’t agree with what he’d said.

“Everybody goes, if you support him, you must be racist, because he’s racist. I’m not racist. Neither is Piers racist,” said the former “X Factor” judge. “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me racist.”

Sheryl Underwood clarified to her co-host: “It is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it.”

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that’s what makes it racist,” explained the comedian, 57. “Right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Osbourne has since been accused of using racist and homophobic language against former co-hosts, including Julie Chen, Holly Robinson Peete, and Sara Gilbert. Osbourne has denied the allegations.

Ahead of the initial hiatus, the network said it is “committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions” and “very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk,’” according to Deadline.

CBS vowed to ensure “all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.”