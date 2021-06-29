‘Today’ show episodes to be released as podcast

Now you can get Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the go.

NBC News’ “Today” show is being made available in podcast form, giving the four-hour morning show a wider reach for viewers, the network announced Monday.

“Starting today, listeners can get their daily dose of news, headlines and the day’s top interviews from Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager,” NBC News said in a statement.

Each show will be broken up by the hour, and made available after the 60-minute segment is up.

“There are a lot of podcast-only audiences these days, people who are interested in audio. We are hoping to gain some new listeners in audio as well as in the news and lifestyle space,” Libby Leist, an NBC News senior vice president, told Variety.

“This is in addition to the big, broadcast loyalty group we know watches every morning.”