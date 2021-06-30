Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View,’ reveals that she is using a walker due to sciatica

Whoopi’s back, but her back isn’t great.

Following a weeklong hiatus from “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg returned to the daytime talk show Tuesday and revealed to the audience and her co-hosts that she is using a walker due to lingering issues with sciatica.

“Yes, it’s me, I’m back,” Goldberg said in her first remarks at the beginning of the show. “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica, which is basically a bulging disc in your back and it impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg.”

In comedic fashion, the EGOT winner, 65, compared the pain to a “bad boyfriend who came back to mess with me.”

“So there I was, trying to move my leg — impossible to do,” Goldberg continued. “It was really horrible, but I’m glad to be here.”

Goldberg then showed her co-hosts and the audience the walker that she has been using to get around.

“I have a walker, which kind of freaks me out, I didn’t know that I needed it,” Goldberg said and also noted that after she took her “first step with the walker. This is my new best friend.”

“I’m just gliding along,” Goldberg continued. “So that’s what happened to me. I was told it comes out of nowhere.”

In early 2019, Goldberg took a break from the show for pneumonia and sepsis and revealed to People Magazine in April that she nearly died during her stay in the hospital.

With another health problem in her rearview mirror, Goldberg is at least upbeat and remained her comedic self.

“Well, what can you do?” Goldberg chuckled. “I’ve turned into this little old Black lady. It’s really strange.”