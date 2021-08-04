Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest returning for ‘American Idol’ Season 20

The stars of “American Idol” are back for another encore.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will each return as judges for the 20th season of the singing competition show, as will host Ryan Seacrest, ABC announced.

It will be the fifth season that Perry, Richie and Bryan have worked together. They joined “American Idol” for Season 16 after the series was acquired by ABC following 15 seasons on Fox.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with ‘Idol’ on ABC,” Disney executive Rob Mills said in a statement Tuesday.

“Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again,” Mills continued.

“As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on ‘Idol.’”

The 19th season of “American Idol” concluded in May, with Chayce Beckham winning the series.

