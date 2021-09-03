As Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial, Hollywood dives into her story

In an unusual confluence of events, just as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial for fraud, actress Amanda Seyfried is busy becoming the former Silicon Valley executive for an upcoming TV miniseries.

On Thursday, a jury of seven men and five women — along with five alternates — was sworn in for the long-delayed criminal trial of Holmes, who is accused of lying to investors and the public about the effectiveness of her now-defunct startup’s blood-testing technology.

Opening statements are set to begin in San Jose, California, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Seyfried has been donning a black turtleneck and ruby red lipstick, and pulling her blonde hair back in order to portray Holmes in “The Dropout,” a series that will stream on Hulu next year.

Inspired by a popular ABC podcast of the same name, “The Dropout” will recount the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of Holmes, who famously dropped out of Stanford to start a company she claimed would revolutionize the health care industry by providing people with quick, low-cost, early detection of diseases and infection usings a simple drop of blood.

Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos eventually collapsed amid reports its technology didn’t work. It has been described as a “massive fraud” by federal regulators.

Per an exuberant Hulu press release, “The Dropout” will be all about “Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. … An unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”

Liz Meriwether (“New Girl”) is the creator and executive producer of the Hulu series. In addition to Seyfried, the cast includes Naveen Andrews (“Lost”) as Holmes’ former business partner and lover Sunny Balwani, Laurie Metcalf (“The Conners”) as Phyllis Gardner, a Stanford professor who tried to warn Holmes that her concept was flawed, and Dylan Minnette (“13 Reasons Why”) as Tyler Shultz, the Theranos employee who blew the whistle on the company’s research practices and quality-control checks.

Other notable members of the cast are William H. Macy, Sam Waterston, Kurtwood Smith, Anne Archer, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Clearly, Hollywood has an intense interest in the Holmes story and it has no desire to wait for a verdict. In addition to “The Dropout,” a big-screen project has been in the works for some time with Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. Holmes was also the subject of Alex Gibney’s unflattering HBO documentary, “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.”

Meanwhile, “The Dropout” podcast, which had an award-winning run in 2019, has returned with fresh episodes and it’s a great source for anyone following the trial.

The podcast is hosted by ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who spent more than five years investigating Holmes. (Jarvis is also a producer on the Hulu series).

This week’s episode — titled “Bombshell” — looks into, among other things, how Holmes’ very pricey defense team plans to tell the jury that she was sexually and physically abused by Balwani and had no real control over her decision-making.

New episodes of “The Dropout” are released every Tuesday and are available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.