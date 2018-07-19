The ups and downs of working in a gig economy

The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.
A federal grand jury has indicted 13 people — including members of the Aryan Knights and Severely Violent Criminals gangs — for drug distribution, conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.
Colin O’Brady of Portland, Ore., climbed the highest points in all 50 states in 21 days. He broke the world speed climbing record when he summited Mount Hood in Oregon early morning Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources has a Wildfire Aviation team that provides rapid response to wildland fires and an occasional rescue. All of DNR's UH-1H helicopters saw service during the Vietnam War.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.