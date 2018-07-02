Yes on 1631 supporters deliver 365,000 signatures to Olympia
Around 365,000 signatures supporting Initiative 1631 were delivered to the Washington State Secretary of State's Elections Office in Olympia Monday. It is a carbon-taxing/fee initiative its supporters are aiming at companies targeted as polluters.
Capt. Al Labrada of the Los Angeles Police Dept. along with special olympian Robin Callaway carry the torch as they arrive at the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol campus June 28th en route to the July 1st start of the games.
Always an audience favorite, members of "Full Metal Racket, a contingent of the 133rd Army Band from Camp Murray, perform a variety of hits ranging from rock to country to open the 2018 season of Lacey in Tune summer series in Huntamer Park.
Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier..
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Staff from the Washington State Archives Division of the Secretary of State's office along with volunteers clean photos and transparencies in the agency's Tumwater Records' facility on June 14th after a June 9th fire at the Aberdeen Museum of History
With perfect weather and water conditions bringing people out on the Long Lake waters early Sunday morning Thurston County Sheriff's Deputy Jay Swanson joins Lacey Fire District 3 personnel for added safety patrols.