Big-name charter school backers donate to key governor races

FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, California's Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is joined by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at a news conference in downtown Los Angeles. Prominent school choice supporters are dishing out campaign money now that key state governor races have begun in earnest. Last week, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs donated $29,200 each, the maximum amount, to Newsom's campaign for California governor. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo