NTSB quizzes officials on deadly Washington train wreck

FILE--In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, the engine from an Amtrak train that crashed onto Interstate 5 is checked by workers before being transported away from the scene in DuPont, Wash. Federal investigators are hearing from witnesses Tuesday, July 10, 2018 as they look into last year's Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle, Wash., that killed three people and injured dozens. Elaine Thompson, file AP Photo