A large fire in Olympia destroys a house and shop

A large fire was reported overnight in Olympia destroying a house and shop prompting evacuations of nearby homes.
Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Join Olympian intern reporters Danielle Derrickson and Logan Stanley as they take to the skies on a pair of "flying" rides at the Funtastic Carnival at Lakefair.