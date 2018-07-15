Newborn Giraffe Born in Wildlife Park Struggles With First Steps

A newborn giraffe born at wildlife conservation center The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, was caught attempting to take its first steps in a video shared on July 13.
By
Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Local

Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Join Olympian intern reporters Danielle Derrickson and Logan Stanley as they take to the skies on a pair of "flying" rides at the Funtastic Carnival at Lakefair.