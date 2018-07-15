Newborn Giraffe Born in Wildlife Park Struggles With First Steps

Racers bear down in Sunday's annual Bear Claw Derby which culminated the two-day, 59th Annual McCleary Bear Festival. With racing divisions starting at age 6 contestant could use supplied wooden racers for bring their own.
The Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Olympia was destroyed by fire early Tuesday, the second time since March that area fire crews have had to extinguish a blaze in the 2200 block of Cain Road Southeast.
Around 365,000 signatures supporting Initiative 1631 were delivered to the Washington State Secretary of State's Elections Office in Olympia Monday. It is a carbon-taxing/fee initiative its supporters are aiming at companies targeted as polluters.
Capt. Al Labrada of the Los Angeles Police Dept. along with special olympian Robin Callaway carry the torch as they arrive at the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol campus June 28th en route to the July 1st start of the games.
Always an audience favorite, members of "Full Metal Racket, a contingent of the 133rd Army Band from Camp Murray, perform a variety of hits ranging from rock to country to open the 2018 season of Lacey in Tune summer series in Huntamer Park.