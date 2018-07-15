Washington Senior Games saddle up for Cowboy Action Shooting

Smoke & lead flew Sunday during the Washington State Senior Games' Cowboy Action Shooting event at the Evergreen Sportsmen's Club in Littlerock, and hosted by the Mima Marauders, their local cowboy action shooting club.
By
Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Local

Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Join Olympian intern reporters Danielle Derrickson and Logan Stanley as they take to the skies on a pair of "flying" rides at the Funtastic Carnival at Lakefair.