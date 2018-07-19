Kelsi Stockert, a Tumwater grad, called up to participate in the Rugby World Cup Sevens

This weekend, Kelsi Stockert, a 2011 graduate of Tumwater High school, will be playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco. She was called up to the team only a few days ago.
“It was pretty surreal,” Stockert told The Olympian. “I got the call Tuesday at 12 o’clock that there was a chance that I would be getting called up. And then two hours later, I got the call from my coach that one of our players was not cleared and that I was going to be going. It was crazy.”
What came next was a frenzied rush. Stockert -- who is in the process of moving houses -- had just 18 hours to gather her belongings, finalize the move, and catch a 1 p.m. Southwest flight from San Diego to San Francisco on Wednesday.
The situation is even more surreal since Stockert completely tore her MCL in April. Fortunately for her, surgery wasn’t required since no other knee ligaments suffered any damage.
As opposed to the traditional form of the sport, which features 15 players for each team and 40-minute periods, rugby sevens is a smaller and quicker version. There are seven players for each team — hence the moniker — and periods are reduced to 15 minutes apiece. This variant of the game is much faster.
Stockert plays “center” and “wing” in rugby sevens. Similar to soccer, the center position requires a hefty amount of running and decision-making, and the center’s primary responsibility is to set up the scoring. At the wing position, the job is relatively simple: score. Typically, wings are some of the fastest players on the team.
Stockert, 25, first got into rugby in 2007. She attended a rugby practice with a friend, and quickly fell in love with the game. The physicality and pace drew Stockert to the game, while the family culture of the game has sustained her passion over the years.
Her path to this point wasn’t simple. Stockert was in discussions to play on Penn State’s team her freshman year of college in 2011. But then she got pregnant, and had to sit out of rugby competition.
Three weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Stockert was back on the field.
It would be a few years later, in 2014, when she got her first break in competitive rugby with the Seattle Saracens. Twelve months later, Stockert played with the U.S. team for the first time.
She was in contention for a roster spot on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Rugby Team, but failed to make the final cut. Stockert made her women’s national rugby sevens team debut in 2017 at the USA Sevens tournament in Las Vegas and has regularly been featured on the team since then.
“It still feels surreal,” Stockert said. “It’s crazy that I have created this life for me and my family.”
