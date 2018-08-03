“We want to make sure we get our piece of the pie.” Tumwater teachers rally for salary increase.

Teachers in the Tumwater School District picket to encourage salary increases after the Washington legislature added money for court-ordered public school funding.
Brush fires that sparked Tuesday at opposite ends of Thurston County are keeping area fire crews busy this afternoon in Rochester and Yelm. Here, West Thurston Fire responds to a brush fire in Rochester.