Youth Fisheries Academy nets interest of aspiring biologists

Brush fires that sparked Tuesday at opposite ends of Thurston County are keeping area fire crews busy this afternoon in Rochester and Yelm. Here, West Thurston Fire responds to a brush fire in Rochester.
Smoke & lead flew Sunday during the Washington State Senior Games' Cowboy Action Shooting event at the Evergreen Sportsmen's Club in Littlerock, and hosted by the Mima Marauders, their local cowboy action shooting club.
Racers bear down in Sunday's annual Bear Claw Derby which culminated the two-day, 59th Annual McCleary Bear Festival. With racing divisions starting at age 6 contestant could use supplied wooden racers for bring their own.
The Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Olympia was destroyed by fire early Tuesday, the second time since March that area fire crews have had to extinguish a blaze in the 2200 block of Cain Road Southeast.