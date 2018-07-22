Kent police officer killed, another in critical condition after chase, officials say

One Kent police officer was killed and another was critically injured early Sunday morning during an accident in a pursuit, the department announced in a news release.
Police were dispatched about 1:50 a.m. to reports of gunfire near Russell Road South and West Meeker Street, and one officer in the area heard the shots, department spokesman Jarod Kasner wrote in a news release. The officer then saw a red truck speeding away from a parking lot, matching witnesses’ description of the vehicle.
Officers pursued the truck, and spike strips were laid near Reith Road and Kent-Des Moines Road. One of the vehicles struck a Kent officer, who died at the scene, Kasner wrote.
The pursuing officer hit another vehicle at the intersection and was critically injured, Kasner wrote. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is in critical condition.
The fleeing suspect continued along Kent-Des Moines Road before crashing near Washington Avenue.
Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating the accident, while the Valley Investigation Team is investigating the criminal investigation.
Anyone with information about the gunfire, chase or crash is asked to contact the Kent police tip line at 253-856-5808.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
