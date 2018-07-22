Capitol rally focuses on veterans suicide and PTSD treatment

A group comprised of around 100 veterans and supporters march from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia July 22nd during the Twenty22Many organization's 4th annual rally focusing on raising awareness to veterans' suicide and PSTD issues.
Latest News

Local

