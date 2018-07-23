Sun,shades and starfish highlight Marine Creature Mondays
Marine educator Michelle Stevie explains each of the varied marine life which are temporarily pulled from the Boston Harbor waters by divers Kevin and Ginger Seslar as part of the Stream Team organization's Marine Creature Mondays' program.
A group comprised of around 100 veterans and supporters march from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia July 22nd during the Twenty22Many organization's 4th annual rally focusing on raising awareness to veterans' suicide and PSTD issues.
Brush fires that sparked Tuesday at opposite ends of Thurston County are keeping area fire crews busy this afternoon in Rochester and Yelm. Here, West Thurston Fire responds to a brush fire in Rochester.
Smoke & lead flew Sunday during the Washington State Senior Games' Cowboy Action Shooting event at the Evergreen Sportsmen's Club in Littlerock, and hosted by the Mima Marauders, their local cowboy action shooting club.
Racers bear down in Sunday's annual Bear Claw Derby which culminated the two-day, 59th Annual McCleary Bear Festival. With racing divisions starting at age 6 contestant could use supplied wooden racers for bring their own.