Man threatens to harm himself on Capitol Campus

A man made a threat Tuesday that was directed at the Temple of Justice on the state Capitol Campus, and a bulletin was sent to state employees to keep a lookout for the man, according to the Washington State Patrol and a spokeswoman for the state Office of the Courts.
Capitol Campus workers received the alert about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday saying that Joel Christopher Holmes had made an unspecified threat to the Temple of Justice. That building is home to the state Supreme Court.
Holmes had called the Temple of Justice and threatened to harm himself, Trooper James Prouty said.
No other persons or locations were identified in the man’s threat, he said.
This isn’t the first time that Holmes has made this kind of threat, said Lorrie Thompson, a spokeswoman for the state Administrative Office of the Courts, the administrative wing of the state Supreme Court.
“He’s made threats in the past, but hasn’t been known to carry out those threats,” she said.
In April 2015, he sent an email threatening to kill himself in front of the Temple of Justice, Thompson said.
Anyone who sees Holmes is asked to call 911.
Reporter Rolf Boone contributed to this report.
Comments