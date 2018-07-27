Going to the Concert at the Capitol? Be prepared for the heat, officials say

The annual Concert at the Capitol will take place this weekend, on what is likely to be the hottest day of this week’s heat wave.
The free concert by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Campus, when forecasters expect the temperature to be 95 degrees. Because of that, concert officials have taken steps to keep attendees safe and comfortable.
Jennifer Hermann, the executive director of Olympia Symphony Orchestra, said that Capital Heating and Cooling has donated 2,000 water bottles for guests. That will be the only form of refreshments offered, but guests are allowed to bring any non alcoholic beverages with them, as well as food and other items.
There also will be a “fan zone” -- a tent housing electric fans -- for guests who would like to cool themselves down.
The musicians will have a tougher time. They will not be allowed to have any fans blowing on them -- it will disrupt the acoustics of the show -- and water mists will not be allowed because they might damage the instruments.
She said Sound Sound Solar is partnering with Pacific Stage to present a “solar symphony,” meaning the concert will be powered entirely by solar energy. South Sound Solar is providing the equipment for a sound system to amplify the concert.
The orchestra, which features about 65 musicians, will being performing sounds from its 65th Season, as well as selections from Fiddler on the Roof, West Side Story and Sousa marches.
Additionally, a piece from Austin Schlichting, a River Ridge High School music teacher, will be played. Schlichting’s “Feschrift” commemorates the 65th anniversary of the orchestra.
“It’s our gift to the community,” Hermann said. “We want to reduce barriers to classical, symphonic music.”
Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribe
Comments