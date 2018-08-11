Errant path of stolen plane frightens local residents

Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the stolen plane pilot performing loops and veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
By
What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Local

What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.