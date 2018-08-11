Errant path of stolen plane frightens local residents
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the stolen plane pilot performing loops and veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.
Glass artists Rebecca Chernow and Richard Langley create a variety hand-crafted designs as museum educator Dr. J. Andrew Henley serves as emcee during the Museum of Glass Hot Shop mobile glassblowing studio's visit to the Hands On Children's Museum.
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.
Marine educator Michelle Stevie explains each of the varied marine life which are temporarily pulled from the Boston Harbor waters by divers Kevin and Ginger Seslar as part of the Stream Team organization's Marine Creature Mondays' program.
A group comprised of around 100 veterans and supporters march from the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia July 22nd during the Twenty22Many organization's 4th annual rally focusing on raising awareness to veterans' suicide and PSTD issues.