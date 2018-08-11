Remote plane crash scene on Ketron Island difficult to access

The stolen turboprop plane went down in a remote area of sparsely populated Ketron Island, covered with heavy brush and trees. The crash site was off-limits to all but official personnel.
By
What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Local

What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.