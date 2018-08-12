Fitz Army invades NW Harley-Davidson, and all for a good cause

The Fitz Army & Metal Mulisha Show motorcycle stunt team invaded the Northwest Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership Sunday, but all in a good cause as a fundraiser for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southwest Washington
By
What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Local

What can you do to stop animal abuse?

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.