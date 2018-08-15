Motocross champion brings talents to Grays Harbor for summer camp

Imagine Russell Wilson hosting a youth passing clinic in the Puget Sound — except replace Wilson with Ryan Villopoto and passing with motocross. That’s the scene this week at Grays Harbor ORV Park.
Villopoto, one of Washington state’s most successful motocross riders, is hosting a summer camp. The camp is staffed by several top professionals from the industry, such as Adam Cianciarulo, Darian Sanayei, Jake Weimer, Ivan Tedesco and Tommy Weeck.
“The whole basis around the camp is to get access to guys like Adam [Cianciarulo], myself, Darian [Sanayei], that they normally just see on TV,” Villopoto said. “Now they can hang out and ask them questions over a course of three, four days.”
“We want to give to the people of the Northwest — you know because we are pretty disconnected from Southern California where it’s the mecca for motocross and supercross.”
At the Ryan Villopoto Summer Camp, kids as young as four years old are taught lessons, such as as the proper riding technique and how to take on jumps.
The four-day camp — which had over 100 in attendance — is broken down by age group, with each set of riders on one of the four courses at the park.
Two of the camp’s instructors, Adam Cianciarulo and Darian Sanayei, are recovering from recent ACL reconstruction surgeries. Cianciarulo was relatively active during his training sessions, coaching riders on how to take the inside lane on tight turns.
Despite walking with a limp, Sanayei was happy to be at the camp.
“It’s the sport we love and I like to help others,” Sanayei said. “If I can’t be racing, I’m still around the atmosphere.”
For the campers, the chance to learn from some of their idols is a unique experience.
Take 16-year-old Cayden Clements for example.
“It’s actually really cool getting a different standpoint from what you see them doing versus what goes on in their head when they’re riding,” Clements said.
Clements — who travels around Washington state competing in races and hopes to qualify for the Loretta Lynn Amateur National Championship in Tennessee — has been to a handful of camps to before, but this one was a favorite of hers due to the professional instructors.
“It’s people that actually know first-hand what goes on on the track,” she said.
Alongside some campers were their parents who intently observed the training sessions. Mary Campuzano was one of those parents. She stood on the side and watched as 17-year-old son Grant learned from Villopoto on a warm Monday afternoon.
Mary and her husband Ron, who has been riding dirt bikes for 40 years, said Grant came to them with the idea of going to the camp.
The pair jumped at the chance for their son to learn from some of the industry’s best, and figured it would fill in nicely for a birthday present for Grant.
“There’s no opportunity like this on the west coast,” Mary said.
The camp even drew those not attending. John Madden, a Olympia resident, was driving back from Montesano on State Route 8 when he saw the riders on the course. Being a rider himself, Madden was intrigued.
So he pulled off the highway, drove into the park and walked over with his four year-old son Bear to where Villopoto was instructing riders. Both father and son didn’t seem to mind temperatures reaching the mid 90s — they were within shouting distance of Ryan Villopoto, a motocross legend.
Next year, Bear will be on his dirt bike instead of the stands.
