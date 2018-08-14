Map shows smoke drifting over Pacific Northwest from multiple wildfires
A map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of wildfire smoke across the Pacific Northwest and the forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 14. Air quality in the region ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate.
The Fitz Army & Metal Mulisha Show motorcycle stunt team invaded the Northwest Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership Sunday, but all in a good cause as a fundraiser for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southwest Washington
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.
Glass artists Rebecca Chernow and Richard Langley create a variety hand-crafted designs as museum educator Dr. J. Andrew Henley serves as emcee during the Museum of Glass Hot Shop mobile glassblowing studio's visit to the Hands On Children's Museum.
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.