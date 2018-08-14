Lawmaker fired from CWU faculty position after investigation

Republican Rep. Matt Manweller has been fired by Central Washington University effective immediately following the completion of an outside investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct.

The university released a statement Tuesday saying that it has provided written notice of his termination from his faculty position. Manweller, a political science professor at the school since 2003, can appeal the decision.

University officials said that the investigative report won’t be made available publicly until later this month, but said Manweller could authorize its release earlier.

Manweller has been on paid leave from the school since December. That same month he was removed by House Republican leadership from his ranking member position on a House committee, and resigned his position as assistant floor leader. Manweller has denied wrongdoing and issued a video earlier this month accusing the university of manufacturing allegations. He says the investigation is politically motivated.

